Wipro Limited (WIT) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wipro by 7,144.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Wipro stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

