WillScot (WSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million.

Shares of WillScot traded up $0.35, reaching $16.35, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 695,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WillScot has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

