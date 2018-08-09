Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research report report published on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $175.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $151.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $142.67 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth approximately $52,680,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 59.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the first quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 404.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 56,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 81.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 42,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits; Corporate Risk and Broking; Investment, Risk and Reinsurance; and Benefits Delivery and Administration. The Human Capital and Benefits segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organization, and the management teams.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.