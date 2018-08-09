Willingdon Wealth Management Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16,744.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1,233.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $104,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 30,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,173. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

