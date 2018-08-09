Williams Partners (WPZ) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Williams Partners earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.2689292360507 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Williams Partners opened at $47.14 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Williams Partners has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $47.99.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. equities research analysts expect that Williams Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.629 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Williams Partners’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners in a report on Friday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered shares of Williams Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.74.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

