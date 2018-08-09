William W. Pringle Sells 6,316 Shares of Fortive Corp (FTV) Stock

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) insider William W. Pringle sold 6,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $512,101.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortive opened at $80.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Fortive Corp has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 93,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortive by 130.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Finally, Saya Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 168.1% during the first quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.