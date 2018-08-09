WideOpenWest (WOW) and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WideOpenWest and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WideOpenWest 0 3 2 0 2.40 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock 1 11 10 0 2.41

WideOpenWest currently has a consensus price target of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 40.75%. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a consensus price target of $26.95, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock.

Volatility & Risk

WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WideOpenWest and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WideOpenWest -9.85% -29.86% -0.08% DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock -7.40% 19.34% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WideOpenWest and DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WideOpenWest $1.19 billion 0.81 $159.50 million $0.69 15.75 DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock $6.87 billion 1.95 -$337.00 million $2.24 11.45

WideOpenWest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WideOpenWest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of WideOpenWest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock beats WideOpenWest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc. operates as a cable operator in the United States. It provides high-speed data, cable television, voice over IP-based telephony, and business-class services to residential and business services customers. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra video products, as well as provides commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local area calling plans, local and long-distance plans, caller ID and waiting, voicemail, and toll packages. Its business telephony and data services include enhanced telephony services, data speeds of up to 10 gigabit per second on its fiber network, and office-to-office metro Ethernet services; hosted voice products that can replace customers' legacy private branch exchange products; session initiated protocol trunking services; and colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. The company offers its services through hybrid fiber coaxial cable network. It offers its services in approximately 300 communities in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2017, its networks passed 3,109 thousand homes and businesses and served 777 thousand customers. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. WideOpenWest, Inc. is a subsidiary of WideOpenWest Holdings, LLC.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. The company's content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. It also develops and sells curriculum-based education products and services, such as an online suite of curriculum-based video on demand (VOD) tools, professional development services, and digital textbooks, as well as student assessments; and publishes hard copy curriculum-based content for K-12 schools. In addition, the company operates production studios that develop content; and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, VOD, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 40 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

