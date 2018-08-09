Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) vs. Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ: WHLR) and Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital pays out 107.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -21.15% -34.16% -2.63% Western Asset Mortgage Capital 37.46% 11.90% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Western Asset Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.44%. Given Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $58.53 million 0.80 -$12.09 million N/A N/A Western Asset Mortgage Capital $154.74 million 2.85 $85.09 million $1.15 9.23

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Asset Mortgage Capital beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers. For additional information about the Company, please visit: www.whlr.us.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, and other financial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Pasadena, California.

