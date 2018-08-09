Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Lowered by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 149,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 150,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser opened at $34.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.