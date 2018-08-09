Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Trimmed by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,105 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.2% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 192,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,661,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,153,000 after acquiring an additional 124,411 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 190,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser opened at $34.33 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

