Westlake Chemical (WLK) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a $108.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MED reissued a buy rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $4,019,580.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,214,569.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,181.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,324 shares of company stock worth $8,431,626 in the last ninety days. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 187.2% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 21.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.3% in the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 25,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

