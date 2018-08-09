Western Digital (WDC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/2/2018 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/30/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $115.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $74.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $95.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Cross Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Consistent with our published expectations, results & guidance make clear NAND flash down-cycle now playing out due to weak smartphone unit sales.””

7/26/2018 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

7/21/2018 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2018 – Western Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/17/2018 – Western Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Western Digital continues to benefit from strong demand for the company’s high capacity enterprise hard drives and flash-based products. Moreover, increasing demand for data center devices and cloud solutions remains a key catalyst. Further, the company has started deploying 64-layer 3D NAND technology across its product portfolio and is expected to ramp up its 96-layer technology throughout the year. Western Digital expects the demand for high and mid-range capacity drives and increasing capacity of smartphones to support the higher rate of exabyte consumption in calendar year 2018. Further, the acquisitions of Upthere and Tegile Systems are helping the company in expanding its presence with a wider range of products and solutions. However, stiff competition from Seagate, Hitachi, Samsung and Intel in the storage coupled with pricing pressure remains headwind. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in past one year.”

7/10/2018 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Western Digital opened at $67.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other news, EVP Srinivasan Sivaram sold 63,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $5,516,590.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,578,187.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 16,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,336,319.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,466.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,216 shares of company stock worth $11,137,352. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Western Digital by 4.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,398,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $263,058,000 after buying an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,010,876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $277,814,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Amerigo Asset Management acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $238,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $179,720,000 after buying an additional 135,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,160,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,236,000 after buying an additional 61,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

