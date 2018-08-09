Western Digital Corp (WDC) CFO Mark P. Long Sells 1,214 Shares

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WDC opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

