Westar Energy (WR) & Ameren (AEE) Critical Review

Westar Energy (NYSE: WR) and Ameren (NYSE:AEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westar Energy and Ameren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westar Energy $2.57 billion 2.99 $323.92 million $2.27 23.79 Ameren $6.18 billion 2.47 $523.00 million $2.83 22.12

Ameren has higher revenue and earnings than Westar Energy. Ameren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westar Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Westar Energy and Ameren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westar Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ameren 0 5 2 0 2.29

Westar Energy currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Ameren has a consensus price target of $62.83, indicating a potential upside of 0.37%. Given Westar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westar Energy is more favorable than Ameren.

Risk and Volatility

Westar Energy has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameren has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Westar Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Ameren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Westar Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Ameren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Westar Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ameren pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Westar Energy pays out 70.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameren pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westar Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Ameren has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Westar Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westar Energy and Ameren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westar Energy 12.50% 8.40% 2.80% Ameren 9.85% 10.60% 3.02%

Summary

Westar Energy beats Ameren on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc., an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines. It retails electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as for lighting public streets and highways; and engages in the electricity wholesale to electric cooperatives, municipalities, other electric utilities, and regional transmission organizations. The company provides its services in central and northeastern Kansas, including the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson, as well as in south-central and southeastern Kansas, such as the city of Wichita. It serves approximately 708,000 customers. Westar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers through a generation capacity of approximately 10,200 megawatts. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

