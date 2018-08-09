WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 275 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Aetna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Aetna by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Aetna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AET traded up $4.99 on Wednesday, reaching $193.18. 120,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. Aetna Inc has a 12 month low of $149.69 and a 12 month high of $194.40.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

