Wendys (WEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Wendys updated its FY18 guidance to $0.55-0.57 EPS.

Wendys traded up $0.57, hitting $17.83, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Wendys has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

In other Wendys news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $39,518,947.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,893,461 shares in the company, valued at $162,549,564.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $11,897,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,141.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock worth $64,045,118 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $16.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.05.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

