Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,527 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.38% of Public Storage worth $150,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,701,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 643,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $180.48 and a 12 month high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 78.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

