Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $141.55 Million Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.72% of Cintas worth $141,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cintas by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Cintas by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $211.14 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $212.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

