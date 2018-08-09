Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $122.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $122,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $185,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $111.05 and a 12 month high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.