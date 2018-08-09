Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 57,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 429,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 170,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 42,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $49.27 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.