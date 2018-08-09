Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 152,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,630.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,773 shares of company stock valued at $25,066,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

