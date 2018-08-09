Weik Capital Management Sells 1,850 Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Dr Pepper Snapple Group makes up about 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 38,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dr Pepper Snapple Group news, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,947,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Johnston, Jr. sold 15,927 shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,919,362.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,983 shares of company stock worth $7,707,383 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group opened at $123.66 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.23 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $103.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dr Pepper Snapple Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group Profile

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

