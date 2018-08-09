Weik Capital Management Raises Stake in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Altaba were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the second quarter worth about $143,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altaba in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Altaba from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altaba from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Altaba to $124.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Altaba traded down $0.63, hitting $70.87, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 197,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,051,339. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

