Weik Capital Management Acquires 1,450 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,117,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,169,000 after acquiring an additional 333,676 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 506,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 419,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after acquiring an additional 290,703 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 10,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $104.66.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9,285.31%. sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.