Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for STEP Energy Services (STEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STEP Energy Services (TSE: STEP):

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.25 to C$16.25.

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

8/2/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of STEP Energy Services traded down C$0.11, hitting C$8.23, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 360,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,572. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a 12 month low of C$8.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.93.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.