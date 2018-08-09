Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kansas City Southern (KSU)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) recently:

7/25/2018 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kansas City Southern reported better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter of 2018. Moreover, the bottom line improved 16% year over year, buoyed by volume growth. Results were also boosted by impressive performance of the Chemical & Petroleum and Automotive units. The company's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are also encouraging. However, the company reported lower-than-expected revenues in the second quarter. Moreover, operating ratio in the quater declined due to high operating expenses. Such high costs might pressurize the bottom line going forward. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the last six months.”

7/23/2018 – Kansas City Southern had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $108.00. They now have a “$111.08” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Kansas City Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have a “$111.08” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed its industry in the last six months. The uncertainty over NAFTA is a major overhang on the stock as it has a significant Mexican exposure. The rise in operating expenses is also concerning. This may adversely affect the operating ratio going forward. The dismal performance of the Energy segment is also worisome. The negativity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings being revised downward 0.6% in the last seven days. Detailed results will be out on Jul 20. However, the company has been benefitting from impressive volume growth.”

7/10/2018 – Kansas City Southern was given a new $127.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Kansas City Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed its industry in the last six months. The uncertainty over NAFTA is a major overhang on the stock as it has a significant Mexican exposure. The rise in operating expenses is also concerning. This may adversely affect the operating ratio going forward. The dismal performance of the Energy segment is also worisome. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2018 results on Jul 20. However, the company has been benefitting from impressive volume growth. Its efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks are also encouraging.”

6/26/2018 – Kansas City Southern was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kansas City Southern have underperformed its industry in the last six months. The uncertainty over NAFTA is a major overhang on the stock as it has a significant Mexican exposure. The rise in operating expenses is also concerning. This may adversely affect the operating ratio going forward. The dismal performance of the Energy segment is also worisome. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2018 results on Jul 20. The negativity revolving around the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus estimate for current-year earnings being revised 1% downward in the last 60 days. However, the company has been benefitting from impressive volume growth. Its efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks are also encouraging.”

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $99.47 and a twelve month high of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,598,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,436,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

