Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Beigene (BGNE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ: BGNE) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2018 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/30/2018 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “BeiGene reported additional data for tislelizumab (PD-1) in relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin’s lymphoma (R/R cHL) from its China-based study, demonstrating continued durable responses.””

7/26/2018 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/23/2018 – Beigene was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

6/22/2018 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/15/2018 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

6/13/2018 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

6/13/2018 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of Beigene traded up $2.63, reaching $174.19, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 8,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,174. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -78.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,814,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $627,922,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Beigene by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

