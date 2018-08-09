Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 95.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th.

FS Bancorp opened at $61.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $226.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 5,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $318,791.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,805.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Drew B. Ness sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $97,359.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,210.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,807 shares of company stock valued at $752,537 in the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

