Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $602,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (FICO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 40.7% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.87, for a total value of $2,118,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,128,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Lansing sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $2,532,782.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,307,228.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,094,456. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO opened at $213.40 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

