Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1 Million Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Spartan Motors worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 91,297 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 41.7% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 169,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frederick J. Sohm sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $255,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,799 shares of company stock worth $965,492. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Spartan Motors stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Spartan Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $541.95 million, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.