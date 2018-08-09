Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys Shares of 93,645 Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 67.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the first quarter worth $388,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GCAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gain Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Gain Capital opened at $7.21 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $314.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.15. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Gain Capital had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Gain Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Gain Capital news, insider Samantha Roady sold 7,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $62,838.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alex Goor purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,538 shares of company stock valued at $995,461 and have sold 19,404 shares valued at $159,821. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

