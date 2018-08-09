Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 206,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,245,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 92,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 36,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive traded down $0.35, hitting $66.24, on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,007. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $77.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $1,202,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,447.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

