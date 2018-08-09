Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $996,000 Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth approximately $123,305,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 676,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 73.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 575,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,366,000 after acquiring an additional 243,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 558,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFPT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.85. 68,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.18. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,803.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 4,711 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $579,311.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,290.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,711 shares of company stock valued at $18,907,952. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

