Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Southern Co (SO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Southern by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 406,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,316 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 102,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 23.7% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,106,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Southern opened at $47.33 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

