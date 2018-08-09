Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Mining were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the second quarter valued at about $2,884,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Mining in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 16.2% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 982,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 136,919 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 363.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 326,135 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Newmont Mining by 5.9% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont Mining traded up $0.16, reaching $36.32, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 75,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.21. Newmont Mining Corp has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $42.04.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Newmont Mining had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.23%. Newmont Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $40.00 price target on Newmont Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Newmont Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Mining from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmont Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

In other Newmont Mining news, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,190. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

