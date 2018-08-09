Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRVS. BidaskClub upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.
Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.62, reaching $9.44, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,195. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -2.14.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 925.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 546,286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
