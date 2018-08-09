Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRVS. BidaskClub upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.62, reaching $9.44, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,195. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -2.14.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.24. research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 925.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 546,286 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 737,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

