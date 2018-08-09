Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.44). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics opened at $46.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 4.21. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $68.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,023,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,718.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 1,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $44,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $1,839,248.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

