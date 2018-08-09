Wedbush Boosts Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Price Target to $41.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.96.

Wolverine World Wide opened at $36.85 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

