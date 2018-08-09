Wedbush Boosts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Price Target to $217.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $203.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2018 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($9.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.67.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $116.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -1.68. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,351.63% and a negative net margin of 215.30%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.46) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 821.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

