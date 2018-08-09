Webster Financial (WBS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.30.

WBS traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. 4,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,412. Webster Financial has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $97,482.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,672.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $202,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 4,915.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 229,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

