Washington Prime Group (WPG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.10

News articles about Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Washington Prime Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.5015009530533 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE WPG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 18,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,154. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.64. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.11 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

