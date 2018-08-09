Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (ABCD)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,676 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 1.44% of Cambium Learning Group worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Learning Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cambium Learning Group during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cambium Learning Group by 397.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cambium Learning Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Fonte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cambium Learning Group opened at $11.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cambium Learning Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $553.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of -1.02.

Cambium Learning Group (NASDAQ:ABCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Cambium Learning Group had a net margin of 28.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Learning Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCD. BidaskClub cut shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Learning Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cambium Learning Group Company Profile

Cambium Learning Group, Inc provides educational technology solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Learning A-Z, ExploreLearning, and Voyager Sopris Learning. The Learning A-Z segment offers PreK-6 technology-enabled learning resources. It operates subscription-based Websites, including Reading A-Z, Raz-Kids, Headsprout, Science A-Z, Writing A-Z, Vocabulary A-Z, and ReadyTest A-Z that provide online supplemental books, lessons, assessments, and other instructional resources for individual classrooms, schools, and districts.

