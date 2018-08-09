Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (GHG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 768,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,544,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

GHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group opened at $15.01 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

