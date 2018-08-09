Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories opened at $206.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $780.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.26.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.36%.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director H Stuart Campbell sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.17, for a total transaction of $189,067.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,938,716.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.03, for a total value of $1,050,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock worth $3,603,457. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

