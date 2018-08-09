Waltonchain Price Reaches $2.95 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $118.30 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $2.95 or 0.00045388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Binance and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.71 or 0.05570399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00226946 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00037379 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,144,099 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinnest, BitForex, COSS, LATOKEN, Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC, Huobi and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

