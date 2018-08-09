Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Walt Disney from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $114.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.15.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,711. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90. The firm has a market cap of $172.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,153,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $95,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

