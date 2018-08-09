Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAC. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.95 ($34.83).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Shares of Wacker Neuson traded up €0.40 ($0.47), hitting €27.08 ($31.49), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 152,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €18.09 ($21.03) and a 1-year high of €33.86 ($39.37).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.