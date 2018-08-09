WABnetwork (WAB) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 27% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $10.00 million and $1.17 million worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, IDAX and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00345104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00192415 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.82 or 0.07929348 BTC.

WABnetwork Token Profile

WABnetwork’s launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,939,999,990 tokens. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

