vTorrent (VTR) Trading Up 78% Over Last 7 Days

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, vTorrent has traded up 78% against the US dollar. vTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One vTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00067895 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001706 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000456 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,657.28 or 2.73192340 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008727 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00083553 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000045 BTC.

vTorrent Profile

vTorrent is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. vTorrent’s official website is vtorrent.info . The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto

vTorrent Coin Trading

vTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase vTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

