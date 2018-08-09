Vossloh AG (VOS) Receives €46.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.08 ($54.75).

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOS shares. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

ETR:VOS opened at €48.00 ($55.81) on Monday. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 52 week high of €63.99 ($74.41).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

